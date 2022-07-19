Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.34.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
