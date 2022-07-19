Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

