Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EXG opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 648,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 347,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

