Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:EXG opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
