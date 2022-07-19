eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $277,426.22

eBoost (EBST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. eBoost has a total market cap of $277,426.22 and $19.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00250742 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001172 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

