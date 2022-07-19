Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 9.8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 37,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,736,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

