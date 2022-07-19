Elastos Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Elastos has a total market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $339,298.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00007014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004870 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000957 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

