Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Update

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,173. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.