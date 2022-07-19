ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Up 2.6%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.25 ($7.32) and last traded at €7.21 ($7.28). Approximately 110,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.02 ($7.09).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZIL2 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.10) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($15.66) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $456.51 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

