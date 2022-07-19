Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,768. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.