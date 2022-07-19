Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given a $107.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has been given a $107.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.24. 1,826,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,302. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

