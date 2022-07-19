Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

