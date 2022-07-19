Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Trimmed by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 83,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

