ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 0.8 %

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.