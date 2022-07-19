EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EnWave Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Further Reading

