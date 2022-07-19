Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

ENZ opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.82. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,885.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,600 shares of company stock worth $420,474. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

