Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
ENZ opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.82. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
