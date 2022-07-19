EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 3.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $78,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

