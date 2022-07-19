Equal (EQL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,829.00

Equal (EQL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 166.9% against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $209,424.95 and approximately $1,829.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,231.24 or 1.00000926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.