Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $24,279.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00554714 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00020316 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.
About Equalizer
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
