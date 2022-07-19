Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $614.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.88. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.