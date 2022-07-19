Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 4.7 %

EQNR stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 33.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 635,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

