Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 131.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 54.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

