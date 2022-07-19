Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.28. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

