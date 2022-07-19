Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Price Target Cut to €200.00

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €300.00 ($303.03) to €200.00 ($202.02) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Esker Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESKEF remained flat at $123.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. Esker has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $227.67.

Get Esker alerts:

Esker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.