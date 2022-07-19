Essex LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Essex LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

IJT opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

