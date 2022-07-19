Essex LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

PGF stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

