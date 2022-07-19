Essex LLC Sells 310 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

