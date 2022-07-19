Essex LLC Sells 975 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17,042.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 22.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

BX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

