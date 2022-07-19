eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 8.3%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 3,920,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,150,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

eve Sleep Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

