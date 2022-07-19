EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 40.7% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,426.23 and approximately $71,562.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

