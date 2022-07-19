ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Cap of $76,571.02

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,571.02 and approximately $510.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

