Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.93. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.