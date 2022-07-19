Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,400,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

