Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts.

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

