Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.
Fear NFTs Profile
Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts.
Buying and Selling Fear NFTs
Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.