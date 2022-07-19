Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,090.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FQVTF opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.