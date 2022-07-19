FintruX Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $263.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $489,482.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,475.41 or 1.00157348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

