First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of First Community by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

