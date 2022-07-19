First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.76.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.59. 1,110,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,771. The company has a market cap of C$14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.54. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.27 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3725331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

