First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 155,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

