First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
