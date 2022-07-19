First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,358. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.
