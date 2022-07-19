First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,358. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.