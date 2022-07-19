First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $383,000.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $32.98.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

