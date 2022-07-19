First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,592,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,336. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.