First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. First Western Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Western Financial worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $435,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.71.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Western Financial

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $209,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $54,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $393,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.