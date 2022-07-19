FirstEnergy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

FirstEnergy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 153,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.