Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 266.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fiserv by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.