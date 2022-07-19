Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 266.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fiserv by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.
Insider Activity at Fiserv
Fiserv Stock Performance
FISV stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.