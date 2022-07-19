Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Up 37.6% in June

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 269,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Flex has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

