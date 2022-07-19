FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. 13,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,314. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

