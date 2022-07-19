Formation Fi Tops One Day Volume of $134,285.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $271,177.40 and $134,285.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00388314 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
About Formation Fi
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Buying and Selling Formation Fi
Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.