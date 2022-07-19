Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 496,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,536,142 shares.The stock last traded at $2.72 and had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $794.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

