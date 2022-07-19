Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

