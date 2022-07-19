Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($85.76) to €83.40 ($84.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.51.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FMS stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.