Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($85.76) to €83.40 ($84.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of FMS stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $41.38.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
