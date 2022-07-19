Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 902,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of FMS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 19,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,409. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
