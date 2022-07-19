Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 902,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 19,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,409. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

